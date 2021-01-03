US surpasses 350,000 COVID-19 deaths

(CNN) — The United States has now surpassed 350,000 COVID-19 deaths.

Johns Hopkins University reported 2,398 new deaths on Sunday.

That brings the total number of deaths to 350,186. The U.S. has reported nearly 20.5 million cases.

The Center for Disease Control said more than 4 million people in the U.S. have received doses of a COVID-19 vaccine.

The CDC said more than 13 million doses have been distributed. The numbers include both the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine.