EVANSVILLE, Ind. (KWWL) -- Playing catch-up for most of the day, UNI couldn't overcome a large second half deficit as the Panthers fell at Evansville for the second straight day 70-64.

The Aces built up a 17-point second half lead. The Panthers, led by 19 points from Austin Phyfe, managed to get as close as 64-60 in the waning moments, but couldn't get over the hump.

Shamar Givance led Evansville with a 22-point performance.