TRACKING: Reduced visibilities, cloudy skies

Today: A Dense Fog Advisory is in effect until noon today. Visibilities will be greatly reduced throughout the morning hours, so be sure to have your low beams on and allow a little extra lead time with the car in front of you. Some areas may have continued fog through the afternoon, otherwise expect mostly cloudy skies for the day. Southeast winds will be around 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tonight: Mostly cloudy for our overnight tonight, with patchy fog possible. South winds will be around 5 mph. Low temperatures will be in the teens.

Monday: We start the work week off with partly cloudy skies. A cold front will be passing through the area, but all we can expect from the frontal passage is flurries at most. Northwest winds will be at 10-15 mph. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Monday Night: Partly cloudy skies will linger through Monday night. Low temperatures will be in the teens.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy skies return to the area on Tuesday, ahead of the next system. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

There is still a great bit of uncertainty with the midweek system. As of this morning, it’s looking like a rain/snow mix will be possible Wednesday through Thursday, with light accumulations. Temperatures will remain in the low to mid 30s.

*The featured image was taken by Ginny Bries in Farley, IA.