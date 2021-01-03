TRACKING: More fog tonight, warmer temps this week

This Evening: For some, especially east, the fog has not been able to break up. For others, it has been a beautiful day with sunshine. Either way, the trees are absolutely beautiful covered in ice from the fog. Temperatures will be in the 20s through this evening, dropping into the teens after sunset.

Tonight: Fog is expected to move in or develop across much of the viewing area again tonight as a Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect from 6 PM through 12 PM Monday. Winds will be a touch stronger from the south southwest at 5 to 15 mph. Temperatures are expected to rise through the night from the low 20s or upper teens. The fog will reduce visibility below a quarter mile of visibility at times while freezing fog could result in slick sidewalks and untreated roads.

Monday: While we deal with the fog through the Monday morning commute, other clouds will roll in from the west as a little system moves through. This system may try to generate a few isolated, light snow showers or a light wintry mix, especially north. No accumulation is expected. Highs should reach the low to mid 30s off of a west northwest wind at 5 to 15 mph. We may see some late clearing in the evening.

Skies become mostly clear for Monday night with lows in the upper single digits to mid teens. Winds will be westerly at 5 to 10 mph. However, areas of fog may redevelop.

Tuesday: Clouds will be on the increase for Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures compared to Monday. Highs will still be in the low 30s. Winds will be southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph. Lows will be in the low 20s overnight.

Wednesday/Thursday: A slight chance for some rain and snow will arrive Wednesday through Wednesday night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Impacts look to remain minor if anything with this system. Winds will be East southeasterly at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the low 30s. Lows remain in the 20s for Thursday morning.

Friday Through Next Week: While the overall forecast looks dry for this period, we may not come away with a lot of sunshine. Partly sunny to mostly cloudy skies are expected all the way through the middle of next week. Temperatures will slowly leak down into the mid 20s with lows in the mid teens. We don't see a whole lot of variability with the weather through this period.