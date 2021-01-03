Rita Hart explains her challenge to overturn the 2nd District elections results, as seen on the Steele Report

Republican Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks will be sworn in Sunday as Iowa's newest Representative in Congress from the 2nd Congressional District.

Speaker of the House, Nancy Pelosi, says it's a provisional seating for now, until the House decides what to do about Democrat Rita Hart's challenge of the Miller-Meeks win.

The Miller-Meeks margin of victory was just 6-votes, making it the closest Congressional race in the country this year. The Iowa Board of Canvass unanimously certified Miller-Meeks as the winner, in a 5-0 vote,

Hart has filed what is known as a 'Notice of Contest' with the U.S. House Administrative Committee. She is trying to overturn the results, claiming there are several legal ballots which were not counted in the 2nd District election.

Hart says there are at least 22 ballots which should count, and that those ballots would give the victory to her, instead of Miller-Meeks.

Hart chose to go straight to the Democratically-controlled U.S. House of Representatives, bypassing Iowa's court system and the non-partisan Iowa Judicial panel. She says there wasn't enough time for the panel to be called into action and make a decision.

Rita Hart explains her decision to challenge the 2nd District election results on this week's edition of the Steele Report.