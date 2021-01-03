Jan. 3: 1,121 new cases, no additional deaths reported

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 1,121 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Saturday to 10 a.m. Sunday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 284,265.

The state's website says that of the 284,265 people who have tested positive, 244,022 have recovered. This is 804 more recoveries than what the state reported Saturday.

The state's death toll is 3,946, which is the same number that was reported yesterday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (244,022) and the number of deaths (3,946) from the total number of cases (284,265) shows there are currently 36,297 active positive cases in the state.

There were 66 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 577, which is up from 572. Of those hospitalizations, 120 are in the ICU (up from 117), and 52 are on ventilators (down from 60).

In Iowa, there were 2,635 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,364,344 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (1,121 positive tests divided by 2,635 tests given) is 42.5 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 45 new cases since 10 a.m. Saturday. The county has a total of 13,686 cases (12,868 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 818 Serology positive cases). There are 22 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 11,401. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 220 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.4 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Sunday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 109 new cases since the last update on 10 a.m. Friday, leaving a total of 16,724 cases. There have been 121 more recoveries, leaving a total of 14,483 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 245 deaths. There are 32 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.1 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 62 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 11,255 reported cases. There have been 35 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 9,970 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.5 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Sunday, there are 49 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Saturday. This brings the total to 10,709 reported cases. There have been 23 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,588. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 139 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 11.2 percent.

