ISU wrestlers open season with 35-6 win over Wartburg

ISU wrestlers open season with 35-6 win over WartburgNew
AMES (KWWL) -- Iowa State topped Wartburg 35-6 in the division-one vs. division-three battle to open the 2021 wrestling season Saturday afternoon.
The 9th ranked Cyclones took eight-of-ten bouts from the NCAA D-III favorites in Hilton Coliseum. Alex Mackall secured the only fall of the match, taking out Owen McClave late in the first period in the opening bout at 125 pounds.
Iowa State 35, Wartburg 6
125: Alex Mackall (ISU) pinned Owen McClave (WC), 2:55.
133: Zach Redding (ISU) tech fall Joe Pins (WC), 16-1, (7:00).
141: Ian Parker (ISU) maj dec. Kris Rumph (WC), 9-1.
149: Cam Robinson (ISU) maj. dec. Brady Fritz (WC), 15-3.
157: David Carr (ISU) tech fall David Hollingsworth (WC), 17-0, (4:42).
165: Zane Mulder (WC) dec. Isaac Judge (ISU), 8-6.
174: Kyle Briggs (WC) dec. Julien Broderson (ISU), 8-1.
184: Tate Battani (ISU) maj. dec. Jordan Bushey (WC), 15-7
197: Yonger Bastida (ISU) dec. Kobe Woods (WC), 15-8
285: Gannon Gremmel (ISU) maj. dec. Jordon Brandon, 17-4.