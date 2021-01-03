ISU wrestlers open season with 35-6 win over Wartburg

AMES (KWWL) -- Iowa State topped Wartburg 35-6 in the division-one vs. division-three battle to open the 2021 wrestling season Saturday afternoon.

The 9th ranked Cyclones took eight-of-ten bouts from the NCAA D-III favorites in Hilton Coliseum. Alex Mackall secured the only fall of the match, taking out Owen McClave late in the first period in the opening bout at 125 pounds.