CHAMPAIGN, Ill (KWWL) -- Iowa left no doubt on Sunday as the Hawkeye women dropped Illinois for the sixth straight time 107-69.

Freshman Caitlyn Clark continued her stellar play, leading the Hawkeyes with 21 points in the dominant win. Iowa shot 54-percent from the floor and hit 14 threes in the game. McKenna Warnock went 4-for-6 from the arc in an 18 point performance.