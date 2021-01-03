Dubuque man who had seizure during July arrest found with 4 lbs. of marijuana Friday

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KWWL) - Dubuque Police arrested a 42-year-old man Friday night after finding 4.34 pounds of marijuana in his vehicle during a traffic stop.

Police say Yoosuf Moment ran a stop sign at the corner of Windsor Avenue and Burden Street Friday just after 8 p.m. and searched his vehicle after stopping him.

Moment is now being held at the Dubuque County Jail on six charges including Controlled Substance Violation, Driving While Barred and Unlawful Carrying of Concealed Weapons. His bond is $10,000.

Moment made headlines over the summer after video surfaced of him being arrested at a gas station in mid-July. Dubuque Police pepper-sprayed him during the arrest and he also had a seizure.

That arrest was for Driving While Barred. Police launched an internal investigation into the incident.

Their investigation found that officers were acting within department policy and did nothing wrong.