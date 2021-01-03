City of Cedar Falls to invoke snow emergency Monday night

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) — The City of Cedar Falls will invoke a Snow Emergency on Monday, Jan. 4 at 8 p.m. until Tuesday at 7 a.m.

This will only be in effect for the Downtown Parkade and College Hill areas. The parking prohibition will go into effect beginning Monday at 10 p.m.

Any vehicle parked in these designated areas during this time will be subject to a citation and tow at the owner’s expense.

The following streets will be affected as part of this Snow Emergency:

College Street from 20th to 23rd

West 23rd from College to Campus

Main Street from 1st to 5th

2nd Street from State to Franklin

3rd Street from State to Clay

4th Street from State to Washington

5th Street from State to Washington

Crews will begin hauling snow from Division Street (8th Street to 12th Street) on Monday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Anyone with questions can contact Cedar Falls Public Works at 319-273-8629.