CDC says over 53,000 Iowans have received their first vaccine dose

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL) - The Centers For Disease Control and Prevention says 53,191 Iowans have received their first dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

This data is available on the CDC's COVID-19 Data Tracker. This number includes the Pfizer and BioNTech vaccine, as well as the Moderna vaccine.

Vaccines started for health care workers in Iowa on Monday Dec. 14. Monday January 4 will mark three weeks since their first dose. Those who got the Pfizer vaccine will be eligible for their second of two doses.

Staff and residents in Iowa's long term care facilities were the next to be vaccinated; that started last week.

The CDC also says Iowa has received 105,550 doses of the two vaccines.