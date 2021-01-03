Break-in causes damage at North Liberty fire station

NORTH LIBERTY, Iowa (KWWL) - A person broke in to the North Liberty Fire Station in the early morning hours Sunday and damaged city property, according to a press release.

City staff say the person entered through glass overhead doors, damaging the doors and other equipment. Firemen working at the time thought the person was having a medical emergency but that was not the case.

It does not appear the person was looking to steal anything or hurt anyone. The Johnson County Ambulance Service came to assess the situation and transported the person.

A damage estimate was not immediately available. The city says this is an ongoing investigation.