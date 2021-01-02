TRACKING: Some clouds, quiet day

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly cloudy skies to kick start the weekend. A system will be passing through Missouri and Illinois giving our southern and eastern counties a bit more cloud cover. Winds will be about 5-10 mph. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s.

Tonight: Partly cloudy for our overnight. Southwest winds will be around 5 mph. Low temperatures will be in the single digits.

Sunday: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy to end the weekend. High temperatures will be in the mid to upper 20s. South winds will be around 5-10 mph.

Sunday Night: Partly cloudy skies for Sunday night, with low temperatures in the teens.

Monday: We start the work week mostly sunny to partly cloudy. High temperatures will be in the low to mid 30s.

Our next system looks to make its way to Eastern Iowa by midweek, with a wintry mix possible.