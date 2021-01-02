TRACKING: Dense fog/freezing fog into Sunday

Tonight: Fog is settling in over the area and will worsen overnight. Not only will the dense fog reduce visibility but freezing fog may create some slick roads as temperatures dip to the upper single digits to mid teens. A Dense Fog Advisory will be in effect from 6 PM through 12 PM Sunday. Winds will be light.

Sunday: Dense fog/freezing fog will persist for much of the morning with light winds. As the winds strengthen in the afternoon, from the south at 5 to 10 mph, and the temperatures climb to the low to mid 20s, we should start to see the fog burn off with possibly some late sunshine.

Clouds will roll back in to give us mostly cloudy skies Sunday night with possibly some patchy fog early. Temperatures are expected to rise through the night with a southwest wind at 5 to 15 mph.

Monday: After cloud cover to start the day, we should see decreasing clouds and sunshine for the second half of the day. Highs will be milder, in the low to mid 30s. Lows will dip to the mid teens with some fog possible overnight.

Tuesday: Clouds will be on the increase for Tuesday with slightly cooler temperatures compared to Monday. Highs will still be in the low 30s. Winds will be southeasterly at 5 to 15 mph. Lows will be in the low 20s overnight.

Wednesday/Thursday: A slight chance for some rain and snow will arrive Wednesday through Wednesday night with temperatures in the low to mid 30s. Winds will be southeasterly at 10 to 15 mph. Thursday looks mostly cloudy with highs in the low 20s.

Friday Through Next Week: There may be some breaks in the cloud cover Friday through Monday but for now, it looks like more clouds than sunshine (partly sunny skies). Temperatures will be mild but will slowly slip from the low 30s to the upper 20s along with lows in the teens.