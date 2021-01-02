“The responsibility is very humbling”: Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks talks priorities ahead of swearing-in on Sunday

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- Republican Dr. Mariannette Miller-Meeks will be sworn in Sunday as Iowa's newest representative in Congress from the 2nd Congressional District.

"When you look at the Capitol, and you think about the people that you are there to serve, and the job you need to do," Dr. Miller-Meeks said Saturday, "The responsibility is very humbling."

Speaker of the House Nancy Pelosi said she would provisionally seat Miller-Meeks while a House committee reviews her Democratic opponent, Rita Hart's challenge. Miller-Meeks defeated Hart by six votes in November's election.

Hart has filed a 'Notice of Contest' with the House Administration Committee. She is asking the house to investigate and overturn the election results. Hart argues 22 ballots were wrongly excluded, and others were not examined during the recount. She is asking the U.S. House to count those votes and conduct another district-wide recount. She chose to go straight to the Democratically-controlled U.S House of Representatives, bypassing Iowa's court system.

"I think rightly so, Nancy Pelosi decided to have me sworn in on Sunday," Miller-Meeks said. "I will have all the rights and privileges of a congressperson, and I will be the congressperson for Iowa's Second Congressional District."

"It is regrettable my opponent did not go through the Iowa courts. They could certainly have addressed 22 ballots and made a decision on this," Miller-Meeks said. "She used the legal processes that were available to her, and while we go through these in the interim time, people need to know that they have a representative and that representative is not gonna quit working for them is never going to quit."

Miller-Meeks re-iterated Saturday that she believes Iowa's election process is the gold standard and should serve as an example to other states.

"People should know that every legal ballot was counted," she said. "We have a process of elections that are very fair in Iowa and very regimented in code so that people know what they have to do. I would think that we can be a model for anyone looking at any investigations into other states or election processes at the federal level, to make people know that their votes count and that they're secure."

Miller-Meeks Talks Her Priorities

Miller-Meeks said she is more worried about the issues facing her constituents than the ongoing challenge by Hart.

As she takes office, Hart said one of her top priorities is getting through this pandemic and preparing for the next one.

"It is not too early to put policy provisions in place," she said. "Getting manufactured especially pharmaceuticals and personal protective equipment or PPE back from China into the United States, setting up that supply chain, our national strategic stockpile making sure that it includes swabs for testing. These things I think are essential, and then those policies on how we have laboratories do testing, which laboratories, be they state hygienic labs or university labs and getting that research arm in place so we will be prepared for the next pandemic."

Infrastructure is also top of mind. The state's 2019 infrastructure report card from the American Society of Civil Engineers was a C. Roadways received a C+, and bridges were awarded a D. The report found one-fifth of the state's bridges are considered structurally deficient. Miller-Meeks said she believes there is a bipartisan appetite to tackle the issue.

"It's an opportunity for us to offer employment also for those individuals who have been unemployed to the pandemic through no fault of their own, or businesses that were forced to close down and may not be able to reopen," she said. "So infrastructure, be it locks, and dams, a bridge, or highway is important in our congressional district."

Miller-Meeks said she wants to continue the work she started as a state senator on expanding broadband to the states rural areas.

"It's crucial, and the pandemic has underscored it," she said. "It is not just rural areas when it comes to telelearning. You have urban areas where there's a gap, there's no high-speed internet, and you have minority children, or people of color and low-income children left out, and they're getting further behind. I think it's essential that we recognize where those gaps are and try to make sure that we get broadband high-speed internet throughout the state."

Miller-Meeks said she also hopes to lower prescription drug prices and get more Americans access to affordable health care.

She is currently interviewing potential staff members and looking at locations for offices within the second congressional district.

"We certainly have been slower than typically we would have been, but there's an advantage to that as well," she said. "Your most important hires are certainly your chief of staff, your scheduler, deputy chief, your communications, and your district director. Those are the positions that we're looking to fill first so that we can get those offices in the state up and running."

Miller-Meeks said she believes her experience as the director of the Iowa Department of Public Health, a doctor, and in the military can be useful to her congressional colleagues as they navigate the pandemic and address health care issues. She vowed to approach her new job using the golden rule, treat others as you would like to be treated.

"If you treat them with courtesy with dignity with respect, if you listen, and you try to listen more than you talk," she said. "I think that opens up an avenue for conversation, dialogue and bipartisanship. That is how I will approach Congress."