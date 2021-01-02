Oregon has 5 turnovers in Fiesta Bowl loss to Iowa State

GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The youngest team in the FBS this season, mistake-prone Oregon looked it in a 34-17 loss to Iowa State in the Fiesta Bowl on Saturday. The Ducks committed a season-high five turnovers, including a muffed kickoff return, had a touchdown negated by a penalty and held the ball for only 17:12. Down 28-17 at the half, Oregon’s six second-half possessions ended punt-fumble-punt-fumble-punt-interception. They finished the season 4-3.