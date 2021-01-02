New Year’s Day Snow & Freezing Rain

Map courtesy of Iowa State University Environmental Mesonet

Some of our southeastern counties rang in the New Year, with a bit of freezing rain and snow. Here's a look at those totals.

Waterloo 0.00 Dubuque 0.70 Cedar Rapids Trace Iowa City 4.50 1 NW DUBUQUE AIRPORT 0.70 1 NW DUBUQUE REGIONAL A 0.70 1 SSW NORTH LIBERTY 2.40 1 SW UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 4.00 1 W ELMIRA 2.00 1 W WASHINGTON 1.00 2 E IOWA CITY 4.50 2 ENE IOWA CITY 4.50 2 NNW NORTH LIBERTY 2.00 2 SE IOWA CITY 4.00 2 SSE HILLS 4.00 4 ENE IOWA CITY 1.50 LISBON 1.50 MECHANICSVILLE 2.50 MOUNT VERNON 1.20 NORTH ENGLISH 2.00 PARNELL 2.00 SOLON 2.10 STANWOOD 1.10 STANWOOD 1.60 UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 2.80 UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS 3.10 WASHINGTON 3.00

Here's a look at a few freezing rain reports that were sent in.