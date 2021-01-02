Skip to Content

New Year’s Day Snow & Freezing Rain

6:29 am Schnack's Weather Blog
Map courtesy of Iowa State University Environmental Mesonet

Some of our southeastern counties rang in the New Year, with a bit of freezing rain and snow. Here's a look at those totals.

Waterloo0.00
Dubuque0.70
Cedar RapidsTrace
Iowa City4.50
1 NW DUBUQUE AIRPORT0.70
1 NW DUBUQUE REGIONAL A0.70
1 SSW NORTH LIBERTY2.40
1 SW UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS4.00
1 W ELMIRA2.00
1 W WASHINGTON1.00
2 E IOWA CITY4.50
2 ENE IOWA CITY4.50
2 NNW NORTH LIBERTY2.00
2 SE IOWA CITY4.00
2 SSE HILLS4.00
4 ENE IOWA CITY1.50
LISBON1.50
MECHANICSVILLE2.50
MOUNT VERNON1.20
NORTH ENGLISH2.00
PARNELL2.00
SOLON2.10
STANWOOD1.10
STANWOOD1.60
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS2.80
UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS3.10
WASHINGTON3.00

Here's a look at a few freezing rain reports that were sent in.

4 ENE IOWA CITY0.01
LOWDEN0.10
LOWDEN0.15
Author Profile Photo

Joie Bettenhausen

Meteorologist

Skip to content