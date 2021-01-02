New Year’s Day Snow & Freezing Rain
Some of our southeastern counties rang in the New Year, with a bit of freezing rain and snow. Here's a look at those totals.
|Waterloo
|0.00
|Dubuque
|0.70
|Cedar Rapids
|Trace
|Iowa City
|4.50
|1 NW DUBUQUE AIRPORT
|0.70
|1 NW DUBUQUE REGIONAL A
|0.70
|1 SSW NORTH LIBERTY
|2.40
|1 SW UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS
|4.00
|1 W ELMIRA
|2.00
|1 W WASHINGTON
|1.00
|2 E IOWA CITY
|4.50
|2 ENE IOWA CITY
|4.50
|2 NNW NORTH LIBERTY
|2.00
|2 SE IOWA CITY
|4.00
|2 SSE HILLS
|4.00
|4 ENE IOWA CITY
|1.50
|LISBON
|1.50
|MECHANICSVILLE
|2.50
|MOUNT VERNON
|1.20
|NORTH ENGLISH
|2.00
|PARNELL
|2.00
|SOLON
|2.10
|STANWOOD
|1.10
|STANWOOD
|1.60
|UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS
|2.80
|UNIVERSITY HEIGHTS
|3.10
|WASHINGTON
|3.00
Here's a look at a few freezing rain reports that were sent in.
|4 ENE IOWA CITY
|0.01
|LOWDEN
|0.10
|LOWDEN
|0.15