New round of government stimulus checks triggers more con artists

(CNN) — With a new round of stimulus checks going out, the Better Business Bureau is warning us to look out for a new round of scams.

The BBB said it is already getting reports of con artists claiming that you need to provide personal information to receive the stimulus funds.

Scammers are contacting people through text messages, email and robocalls about the new COVID-19 stimulus checks and direct deposits.

Consumer advocates say you should not reply to any of these messages.

There are no processing fees involved with the stimulus payments, beware of anyone asking for you to pay first.

If you have doubts, find the government agencies' contact information on their website and contact them directly.