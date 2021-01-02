Jan. 2: IDPH reports 48 more deaths within the last 24 hours

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 709 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday, according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 283,144.

The state's website says that of the 283,144 people who have tested positive, 243,218 have recovered. This is 1,990 more recoveries than what the state reported Friday.

The state's death toll is 3,946, which is 48 more than what was reported yesterday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (243,218) and the number of deaths (3,946) from the total number of cases (283,144) shows there are currently 35,980 active positive cases in the state.

There were 88 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 572, which is down from 575. Of those hospitalizations, 119 are in the ICU (up from 117), and 60 are on ventilators (down from 63).

In Iowa, there were 2,055 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,361,709 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (709 positive tests divided by 2,055 tests given) is 34.5 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Saturday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 22 new cases since 10 a.m. Friday. The county has a total of 13,641 cases (12,823 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 818 Serology positive cases). There are 76 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 11,379. There were two additional deaths, leaving a total of 220 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.2 percent.

LINN COUNTY

The numbers for Linn County have remained the same since 10 a.m. Friday.

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 73 new cases since 10 a.m. Thursday, leaving a total of 16,615 cases. There have been 110 more recoveries, leaving a total of 14,362 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 245 deaths. There are 32 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.1 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 27 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 11,193 reported cases. There have been 55 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 9,935 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.1 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Saturday, there are 19 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Friday. This brings the total to 10,660 reported cases. There have been 48 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,565. There were three additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 139 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.7 percent.

