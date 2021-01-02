Israeli protesters press on against PM Netanyahu

JERUSALEM (AP) — Thousands of Israelis are protesting again against Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, demanding that the long-serving leader resign over corruption charges against him. The demonstrators crowded a Jerusalem square Saturday near Netanyahu’s official residence, where they have gathered for months to call for his resignation. Netanyahu denies wrongdoing in the fraud and breach of trust charges. His trial is set to begin evidentiary hearings in the coming weeks. Israel is set to hold its fourth national election in two years in March, what will likely be another referendum against Netanyahu. The protesters also say the government has bungled the coronavirus response. Netanyahu and his allies have used Israel’s rapid vaccination drive to try to undercut the protesters and their cause.