Iran plans 20% uranium enrichment ‘as soon as possible’

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Iran says it plans to enrich uranium up to 20% at its underground Fordo nuclear facility “as soon as possible.” That’s according to Ali Akbar Salehi, the head of Iran’s civilian nuclear program. The International Atomic Energy Agency says Iran also informed its inspectors of the decision, which it said came after parliament mandated the move. Iran’s decision to begin enriching to 20% a decade ago nearly brought an Israeli strike targeting its nuclear facilities, tensions that only abated with the 2015 atomic deal. Tensions are already high as Sunday is the first anniversary of a U.S. drone strike in Baghdad that killed a top Iranian general.