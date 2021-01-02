Iowa State tops Oregon 34-17 to win Fiesta Bowl title

GLENDALE, Arizona (KWWL) – Iowa State's offense took control early while the defense shut it down late as the tenth-ranked Cyclones topped No. 25 Oregon 34-17 to win the Fiesta Bowl in their first New Year's Six bowl appearance.

Iowa State did it with long, clock consuming scoring drives while also winning the turnover battle. The Cyclones secured three Oregon fumbles and also recovered a pooch kick after a first half score. ISU's offense held on to the ball for more than 42 minutes in the win.

The Cyclones jumped out to a 28-17 halftime lead behind a pair of touchdowns from Breece Hall, who set ISU's single season record with his 22nd and 23rd scores. Brock Purdy added a one-yard touchdown run and a 13-yard strike to Charlie Kolar to go in to the final 30 minutes with an 11-point edge.

That's when the defense took over. ISU kept the Ducks off the scoreboard while Connor Assalley added a pair of field goals to put the game away. Mike Rose' interception off of Tyler Shough in the final minutes shut the door, capping the Iowa State win.