In graying Italy, the old defy biases laid bare by pandemic

ROME (AP) — Italy has the world’s second-oldest population, and many of its people in their 70s and older have kept working through the coronavirus pandemic. From neighborhood newsstand dealers to farmers taking crops to market, they are fighting labels that depict the elderly as a monolithic group in need of protection. In a country where childcare centers are chronically scarce, many well into their 70s are caring for grandkids during the pandemic so their adult children can keep working. A 71-year-old diabetic news vendor in Rome had to compromise with his adult sons to keep going to his job every day and says older adults “can’t be kept under a bell jar.”