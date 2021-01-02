Home Depot to pay $20 million penalty for violations

Credit: The Home Depot

(CNN) — The Justice Department reports Home Depot has agreed to pay a $20 million fine because its contractors failed to properly handle lead paint in customers' homes.

The fine is the largest penalty in U.S. history under the Toxic Substances Control Act.

The settlement is part of deal Home Depot reached with the EPA and the Department of Justice.

Home renovation companies that subcontracted with Home Depot are accused of cutting corners during renovations.

According to the EPA, the contractors for Home Depot were cutting corners when removing lead paint, spreading dust and paint chips.

Lead paint was banned in 1978 because it is linked to serious health problems, including developmental issues in young children.

It’s not clear how the $20 million from the fine will be used, but there's no mention that any of it will go to victims.