Similar to an earthquake, frost quakes or cryoseisms create loud bangs that sound like an explosion or gunfire.

They occur in the winter after the ground becomes saturated from a rain or snow event. When the precipitation ends, temperatures need to drop quickly from near freezing to below zero. This sudden change in temperature causes the water underground to freeze. Since water expands when it freezes, pressure builds up and there's no where for the ice to go. A cryoseism ultimately relieves the pressure by causing the ground to expand.

Getting too much snow can actually inhibit frost quakes from occurring. Several inches of snow will act as a blanket for the ground and insulate it from the much colder air temperature.

Cryoseisms can cause cracks in the ground or roadways and can also cause the ground to shake. However, they aren't as strong as your typical earthquake.

Winter weather may have caused some unusual sounds in parts of Wisconsin this weekend. Posted by WKOW 27 on Sunday, December 27, 2020

Frost quakes were actually reported in Madison, WI December 27th, 2020.