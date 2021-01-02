Freezing fog: why it happens

Dense Fog Advisories are in effect through noon tomorrow (Sunday) for the entire viewing area.

Not only will this dense fog result in reduced visibility but we may also see some freezing fog leading to slick roads and bridges.

What is freezing fog? A lot of people are surprised to learn that water can and often does exist below 32 degrees before it freezes. This is what we call supercooled water droplets and it is commonplace in meteorology.

Most clouds are made out of water droplets. Water vapor condenses on tiny particles called cloud condensation nuclei (CCN). Raindrops are about 2 millimeters in diameter, a cloud drop is about 20 microns (.02 mm), and the nuclei is about .2 microns (.002 mm).

Without getting too physics-y, these nuclei typically don't have a molecular structure that resembles the lattice structure of ice, and therefore will resist freezing, even when temperatures are well below normal. In fact, supercooled water can exist in the atmosphere to about -40 degrees!

Fog is a near-surface cloud composed of supercooled water droplets when temperatures are below freezing. When these tiny cloud droplets come into a solid surface, they can freeze instantly to that object. This includes trees, rails, roads, bridges, cars, and just about anything else.

If fog does freeze to the road or on overpasses and bridges, ice could make for slick travel. That will be a possibility tonight on the roads so drive with caution.

Freezing fog can leave behind rime ice on trees that can be quite beautiful.