FDA issues pet food alert after 28 dog deaths

(CNN) — Pet food owners, listen up.

The Food and Drug Administration is warning people of high levels of aflatoxin in some pet foods after 28 dogs reportedly died.

The food containing the toxin has been identified as certain Sportmix products manufactured by Midwestern Pet Foods.

According to the FDA, aflatoxin is produced by a type of mold. It can grow on grains used as ingredients in pet food and can cause illness or death in pets when consumed.

Pets poisoned by aflatoxin can display symptoms that include, jaundice, loss of appetite and vomiting.

Pet owners can report suspected illnesses to the FDA online at fda.gov.