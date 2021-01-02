Death investigation underway after body is found at a Vinton home

VINTON, Iowa (KWWL) - Authorities in eastern Iowa are investigating after discovering a deceased man during a welfare check this morning.

Around 9 a.m. on Saturday, the Benton County Sheriff's Office responded to a request for a welfare check at a Vinton home in the 5900 block of 28th Ave.

Once on scene, authorities located the body of 84-year-old James Howard Bright.

The Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, along with the Benton County Sheriff's Office and the Iowa State Patrol are investigating.

Authorities believe there is no threat to the public at this time.