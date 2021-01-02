Skip to Content

China warns of retaliation for NYSE’s delisting of companies

BEIJING (AP) — China says it will take necessary countermeasures in response to the New York Stock Exchange’s announcement this week that it will delist three major Chinese telecoms, in the latest flare-up of tensions between Beijing and Washington. A spokesperson for the Chinese Commerce Ministry made the comment in a statement Saturday. The ministry did not offer details on which companies could be affected or what the measures might be. China Telecom Corp. Ltd., China Mobile Ltd. and China Unicom Hong Kong Ltd. will be delisted from the stock exchange. The exchange will suspend trading of the companies sometime between Jan. 7 and Jan. 11.

Associated Press

