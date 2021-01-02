Algerian ex-president’s brother, former spy bosses cleared

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — A military appeals court in Algeria has cleared four well-known people of plotting charges. They include the brother of the country’s longtime former leader, two ex-intelligence chiefs and the leader of a leftist political party. Among the four defendants is Said Bouteflika, brother and once-powerful special counsellor of former president Abdelaziz Bouteflika, who was forced to resign in April 2019 amid growing street protests. The others are former intelligence figures Gen. Athmane Tartag and Gen. Mohamed Mediene and a leftist leader.