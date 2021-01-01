With 2020 in the rearview mirror, eastern Iowa hopes for brighter days in 2021

WATERLOO, Iowa (KWWL)- 2020 was a brutal and difficult year for many in Eastern Iowa. There was a divisive Presidential election, a racial reckoning, and economic turmoil. It wreaked havoc on businesses.

"It was tough on all the small-town businesses that were short on supplies," Todd Vavrock said.

The coronavirus pandemic enveloped every inch of the Fabric of our community and society. Zachary Well's mom tested positive for COVID-19 over the holidays.

"It has been a rough year," he said. "She is doing well now. It was just tough that I couldn't see her."

As the virus surged, hospitals filled up. Many of us adapted to working from home.

"There were a few challenges with work and dealing with other people, but for the most part, my daily routine has not changed that much," Trevor Fisher said.

With the tough times behind us, many are looking forward to better times and brighter days in 2021.

"We are definitely looking forward to getting the vaccine and going back to normal life," Kelsie Hammond said.

By the late spring or early summer, the COVID-19 vaccines could be available to the general public. It's a bright spot on the horizon in the new year, but we have a ways to go until we get there. As much as we'd love to leave masks and social distancing behind in 2020, health experts believe they will be necessary through at least the first half of the new year, maybe even longer.

There are a lot of things to be optimistic about this year. There's the vaccine, relief for businesses and struggling Americans, and the hope that someday soon this pandemic will be in the rearview mirror.

As for whether 2021 will be a better year, we'll have to wait and see. It is a pretty low bar to clear.