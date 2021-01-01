TRACKING: Winter Weather Advisory, snow in the southeast

This Morning: We are beginning the day with another mild start (compared to the normal low of 10). Temps will range from the mid teens to the low 20s as cloud cover pushes in from the south to give us mostly cloudy skies. Winds chills will be in the single digits.

Today: A system continues to spread northward and will bring a chance for snow in the southeast today. Snow will begin to move in from about 7 to 10 AM and move to a line from about southeastern Tama County to southern Dubuque by the afternoon. Snow will mainly be light with only a slight chance for a wintry mix in Washington as most of the ice will stay south of the viewing area. Snow moves out from about 6 PM to 9 PM. Expect a rough evening commute in the southeast.

A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect from 6 AM to midnight for Washington, Keokuk, Johnson, and Cedar County.

Overall totals should reach 1-3” south and east of Iowa City (including Iowa City) with less than one inch from Tama to Dubuque, including Cedar Rapids. Little to no ice accumulation is expected. Waterloo and areas north of highway 20 should see just mostly cloudy skies. Highs will be in the mid 20s north to low 30s south. Winds will be northerly at 10 to 15 mph.

Tonight: Skies will eventually become partly cloudy with lows dropping to the upper single digits and teens. Watch out for refreezing and slick roads.

Weekend: Cloud cover remains a difficult forecast heading into the weekend, which will have an impact on expected temperatures. For Saturday, I am thinking more clouds than sunshine with highs in the low to mid 20s, otherwise it could be warmer. Lows should dip to the single digits with partly clouds overnight. We will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the mid 20s. Lows will be in the teens heading into Monday morning with more clouds.

Next Week: Clouds decrease on Monday and will kick off more of a mild stretch with highs near the mid 30s. Lows will be in the teens. We should see more clouds Tuesday but highs remain in the mid 30s, lows in the 20s. There will be an uncertain, low-end chance for rain and snow Wednesday through Thursday as temperatures drop from the mid 30s to low 30s with lows in the low 20s. Confidence remains fairly low for this chance of precipitation. We should see mostly cloudy skies Friday through Sunday.