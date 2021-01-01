TRACKING: Slick roads in the south tonight

Tonight: Snow continues this evening south of a line from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque. It tapers off as we get closer to midnight. The roads will be slick tonight so allow extra time to get to your destination in this area. North and west of that line will be dry and cloudy. Temperatures drop to near 10 with a light north wind.

Saturday: High temperatures warm into the 20s. Time get out and enjoy the new snow from this week. More clouds than sunshine little to no wind.

Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds with temperatures like Saturday, in the 20s. The wind is light from the south.

Monday/Tuesday: Partly cloudy and a little warmer as highs top out in the low to mid 30s.