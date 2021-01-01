Texas county official suspect in defacing old ‘Negroes’ sign

WAXAHACHIE, Texas (AP) — Controversy over a segregation-era “Negroes” sign in a Texas courthouse has taken an unusual turn after a top county official was identified as a suspect in a criminal investigation into the historical sign being vandalized. The sign in a courthouse in Waxahachie, a city of 36,000 about 30 miles (48 kilometers) south of Dallas. It drew attention in November when a Black county official spoke out over being moved to a shared office near it. Now, The Dallas Morning News reports Ellis County Judge Todd Little is a suspect in the sign being vandalized. He has not been charged.