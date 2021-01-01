Pope pushes through nerve pain to give New Year’s blessing

VATICAN CITY (AP) — Pope Francis has ushered in the New Year with a traditional Angelus blessing from the papal library, pushing through nerve pain that forced him to skip New Year’s ceremonies at St. Peter’s Basilica. The pope appeared relaxed as he stood at a lectern in the Apostolic Palace wishing the faithful watching via video “a year of peace, a year of hope.” The Vatican on Friday announced that the pope would not preside over a New Year’s Eve prayer service nor the New Year’s Day Mass in St. Peter’s Basilica due to “painful sciatica.”