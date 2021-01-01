One injured in early morning stabbing, shots fired incident

CEDAR RAPIDS (KWWL) - One person has non-life threatening injuries after a stabbing and shots fired incident in Cedar Rapids.

Officers were called to 624 Center Point Rd. NE at 1:58 Friday morning for reports of a stabbing. Additional calls indicated shots had been fired.

On scene, officers located shell casings in the parking lot.

A short time later, a victim walked into a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Officers interviewed the victim and other witnesses.

This is an ongoing investigation.