(KWWL) -- Hospitals across Iowa are welcoming the first newborns of the year!

At 5:47 a.m. at St. Luke's Hospital in Cedar Rapids, Jasiah was born, weighing 7 pounds, 4 ounces.

At 3:24 p.m., Luigi Antonio was the first baby born at MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center in 2021! Luigi weighs 6 pounds, 13 ounces. His parents are Daylien and Adrian of Waterloo.