MercyOne shines light on health providers as a way of thanks

(KWWL) -- Look, up in the sky, it's... a dedication to the superheroes of the medical community in Iowa.

MercyOne medical centers are lighting up the sky now through January 7, 2021, as a way to thank all those who provide medical care at clinics, patient homes, labs, testing sites and elsewhere during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MercyOne President and CEO, Bob Ritz, says the beacon is also a symbol, "a beacon of light for our communities," and a signal of hope for 2021. The spotlights that will shine at 16 MercyOne centers across Iowa will be turned at 5 pm daily.

Here is the list of participating locations:

MercyOne Centerville Medical Center

MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center

MercyOne Newton Medical Center

MercyOne West Des Moines Medical Center

MercyOne Clinton Medical Center

MercyOne Elkader Medical Center

MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center

MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center

MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center

MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center

MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center

MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center

MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center

MercyOne Oakland Medical Center

MercyOne Primghar Medical Center

MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center