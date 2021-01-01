Skip to Content

MercyOne shines light on health providers as a way of thanks

12:13 pm CoronavirusTop StoriesDubuque NewsIowa Strong
MercyOne lights

(KWWL) -- Look, up in the sky, it's... a dedication to the superheroes of the medical community in Iowa.

MercyOne medical centers are lighting up the sky now through January 7, 2021, as a way to thank all those who provide medical care at clinics, patient homes, labs, testing sites and elsewhere during the COVID-19 pandemic.

MercyOne President and CEO, Bob Ritz, says the beacon is also a symbol, "a beacon of light for our communities," and a signal of hope for 2021. The spotlights that will shine at 16 MercyOne centers across Iowa will be turned at 5 pm daily.

Here is the list of participating locations:

  • MercyOne Centerville Medical Center
  • MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center
  • MercyOne Newton Medical Center
  • MercyOne West Des Moines Medical Center
  • MercyOne Clinton Medical Center
  • MercyOne Elkader Medical Center
  • MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center
  • MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center
  • MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
  • MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center
  • MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center
  • MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center
  • MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center
  • MercyOne Oakland Medical Center
  • MercyOne Primghar Medical Center
  • MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center

Today, we are installing beacons of light across MercyOne. This light represents our hope for #2021 and a symbol of...

Posted by MercyOne Northeast Iowa on Friday, January 1, 2021

Allison Gibson

News Director

More Stories

Skip to content