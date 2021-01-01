MercyOne shines light on health providers as a way of thanks
(KWWL) -- Look, up in the sky, it's... a dedication to the superheroes of the medical community in Iowa.
MercyOne medical centers are lighting up the sky now through January 7, 2021, as a way to thank all those who provide medical care at clinics, patient homes, labs, testing sites and elsewhere during the COVID-19 pandemic.
MercyOne President and CEO, Bob Ritz, says the beacon is also a symbol, "a beacon of light for our communities," and a signal of hope for 2021. The spotlights that will shine at 16 MercyOne centers across Iowa will be turned at 5 pm daily.
Here is the list of participating locations:
- MercyOne Centerville Medical Center
- MercyOne Des Moines Medical Center
- MercyOne Newton Medical Center
- MercyOne West Des Moines Medical Center
- MercyOne Clinton Medical Center
- MercyOne Elkader Medical Center
- MercyOne Dubuque Medical Center
- MercyOne Dyersville Medical Center
- MercyOne North Iowa Medical Center
- MercyOne New Hampton Medical Center
- MercyOne Cedar Falls Medical Center
- MercyOne Oelwein Medical Center
- MercyOne Waterloo Medical Center
- MercyOne Oakland Medical Center
- MercyOne Primghar Medical Center
- MercyOne Siouxland Medical Center