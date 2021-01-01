Jan. 1: Over 2,000 new COVID-19 cases reported in Iowa with a 46% positivity rate

EDITOR'S NOTE: The daily numbers that we report do not line up with the numbers the state is reporting for each day. Every day at 10 a.m. we take the previous day's numbers from 10 a.m. and subtract them with the current numbers from the state at 10 a.m. Rather than reporting a day behind, we wish to give you the most updated information. For Black Hawk and Linn Counties, we are reporting numbers from their county COVID-19 websites. For Johnson and Dubuque counties, we are reporting numbers from the state's website.

IOWA

(KWWL) — There were 2,132 new, confirmed cases from 10 a.m. Thursday to 10 a.m. Friday according to the state's dashboard, which brings the state's total number of cases to 282,435.

The state's website says that of the 282,435 people who have tested positive, 241,228 have recovered. This is 2,251 more recoveries than what the state reported Thursday.

The state's death toll is 3,898, which is 7 more than what was reported yesterday.

Subtracting the number of recoveries (241,228) and the number of deaths (3,898) from the total number of cases (282,435) shows there are currently 37,309 active positive cases in the state.

There were 83 patients hospitalized in Iowa within the last 24 hours and the total number of hospitalizations is 575, which is down from 600. Of those hospitalizations, 117 are in the ICU (down from 134), and 63 are on ventilators (down from 69).

In Iowa, there were 4,629 new tests given in the last 24 hours, and a total of 1,359,654 people have been tested for COVID-19. The positivity rate from the last 24 hours (2,132 positive tests divided by 4,629 tests given) is 46 percent.

BLACK HAWK COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Black Hawk COVID-19 dashboard is showing 60 new cases since 10 a.m. Thursday. The county has a total of 13,559 13,619 cases (12,803 PCR & Antigen positive cases and 816 Serology positive cases). There are 62 new recoveries in the county, for a total of 11,303. There were no additional deaths, leaving a total of 218 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 12.2 percent.

LINN COUNTY

As of 10 a.m. Friday, the Linn County COVID-19 dashboard is showing 73 new cases since 10 a.m. Thursday, leaving a total of 16,615 cases. There have been 110 more recoveries, leaving a total of 14,362 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 245 deaths. There are 32 patients currently hospitalized in the county. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.1 percent.

JOHNSON COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 77 new positive cases reported in Johnson County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 11,166 reported cases. There have been 68 additional recoveries, leaving a total of 9,880 recoveries. There have been no additional deaths, leaving a total of 47 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 9.7 percent.

DUBUQUE COUNTY

According to the state's dashboard at 10 a.m. Friday, there are 59 new positive cases reported in Dubuque County since 10 a.m. Thursday. This brings the total to 10,641 reported cases. There have been 70 additional recoveries reported, leaving a total of 9,517. There were no additional deaths reported, leaving a total of 136 deaths. The 14-day average positivity rate for the county is 10.4 percent.

