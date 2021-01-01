For one Arizona family, New Year’s Eve was meet with a horrifying conclusion as a semi-trucked wrecked their home

Horrifying New Year's Eve crash in Mesa, Arizona. A semi-truck ran off the road, burst through a sound wall, and plowed into a home.

The truck went all the way through the house and even pushed a car that was in the garage out of the garage.

10 people, including adults and children, were inside when it happened. One person died and four others, including the driver, were injured.

Neighbors were forced to briefly evacuate the area due to concerns about a possible fuel leak. Police have not yet released details about why the truck ran off the ramp.