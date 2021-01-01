Fishermen attack conservationists in Mexico, 2 injured

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The conservationist group Sea Shepherd says two fishermen were injured when they rammed their small boat into a larger vessel being used by the group in efforts to protect the endangered vaquita porpoise. The attack is the latest round in an escalating spiral of protests by fishermen who use banned gill nets in Mexico’s Gulf of California, the only place the vaquita is found. Only as few as a dozen vaquitas are believed to remain, making them the world’s most endangered marine mammal. The two fishermen were treated by Mexican navy medics and taken ashore for treatment. Other fishermen threw gasoline bombs and fishing weights at the Sea Shepherd vessel.