Delivery drivers adjust for the pandemic, and look forward to the new year

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) - Delivery drivers have had to change the way they do their job all throughout 2020. The COVID-19 pandemic have caused many restaurants to rely on curbside pickup delivery options in order to keep up with the demands of customers.

Ordering food for delivery is simple, can save you a trip in the cold weather, and you can stay in the comfort and safety of your own home. However, many adjustments were needed to be made for delivery drivers.

“They’re having to come into their shift and sanitize their car, and wipe down the car topper, and really getting to understand the contactless delivery that we offer. Just making sure that we’re doing everything we can to be as safe as possible for us and the customers," Jimmy Johns General Manager Joey Schillinglaw said.

For some businesses, deliveries have gone down due to other businesses in the area shutting down.

“We used to do upwards of 80 deliveries for lunch peak ,and now we’re nowhere near that,” Schillinglaw said.

On the other hand, others are gaining more business for offering deliveries themselves, and through other services. Grub Hub, Uber Eats, EatStreet. and Postmates are some services who deliver for businesses.

“Those weren’t really necessarily on my radar before the pandemic. After everything started, and I began to realize how important it was for people to just feel safe getting a no contact delivery, we signed up for all those services," Hurts Donut Co. in Cedar Falls Owner Janelle Wilks said.

Hurts Donuts has also decided to expand where they deliver to. They have even made some larger types of deliveries as far as Galena, Illinois and even Rochester, Minnesota.

At times drivers are receiving better tips from some customers showing gratitude of their service during the pandemic. Though, these drivers will continue to feel the effects of the pandemic as we head into the new year, they hope that it gets better with 2020 gone.

“We’re all going to learn from this whole situation. I don’t think anyone would have thought that nine months ago we would still be in this," Wilks said.

“Getting back to normal you know? I mean obviously that a word that’s very body kind of uses right now and they want to get back to that and so do we," Schillinglaw said.

A number of restaurants continued to serve their customers on New Year's day, and many have hopes that they will soon be able to open fully, and connect with their customers once again, as we move forward into 2021.