Cedar Falls Police to enforce a 48-hour parking order

CEDAR FALLS, Iowa (KWWL) -- The Cedar Falls Police Department will be enforcing a 48-hour parking ordinance, which will begin on Sunday, January 3 at 6:00 P.M.

Following the recent snowfall in the area, snowplows and salt trucks are needed to remove snow in all public right-of-ways to help ensure safe travel throughout the City of Cedar Falls.

The Cedar Falls Police Department will begin ticketing all vehicles in violation of the 48-hour ordinance. Any vehicle not moved within 24 hours after receiving the citation will be towed at the owner’s expense.

Residents are also reminded to clear their sidewalks of snow and ice per the city ordinance. Violators can be fined and charged for the clearing of their sidewalks if it is not completed after a snowfall.

The Cedar Falls Police Department is asking the public to help ensure safe travel for motorists and pedestrians throughout the winter months.