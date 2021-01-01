Bolsonaro’s tough 2021 balance between ideology, pragmatism

BRASILIA (AP) — Brazilian President Jair Bolsonaro survived 2020 in surprisingly good shape. He’s popular despite a pandemic that has killed nearly 200,000 of his countrymen. But the new year bring risks on all sides for the populist who has fought to limit environmental protections and rein in leftist influence. COVID-19 deaths are surging. The president’s sons face corruption investigations. He has no firm block of support in congress. And he’s losing his main international ally with the exit of U.S. President Donald Trump. Most damaging is the expiration of an aid program that has helped fend off hunger for tens of millions of Brazilians.