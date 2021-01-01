Asia Today: Bangkok shuts schools, entertainment venues

BEIJING (AP) — Thailand’s capital is shutting down venues including schools and entertainment areas as coronavirus cases continue to spread. Thailand reported 279 new cases on Friday including two deaths. Seven provinces including Bangkok have been designated red zones where places including entertainment venues, boxing rings, gyms and flea markets are ordered closed. Restaurants are allowed to serve only takeout food. The restrictions are in place until mid-January. A new outbreak has spread from the country’s largest wholesale seafood market and from a gambling den. Bangkok reported 180 cases in the last 24 hours.