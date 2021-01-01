1 killed, 4 hurt in shooting at Sioux City New Year’s party

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (AP) — Sioux City police say one person was killed and four others were injured in a shooting at a New Year’s party. Police say several shots were fired Friday morning from multiple guns into a home where people were celebrating New Year’s Eve. An 18-year-old woman was found dead inside the home. Four others who were shot were treated at hospitals and are in stable condition. Police said many of the people at the party were underaged. The investigation is continuing.