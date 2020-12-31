Wisconsin hospital worker arrested for spoiled vaccine doses

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Authorities have arrested a suburban Milwaukee pharmacist suspected of deliberately ruining hundreds of doses of coronavirus vaccine by removing it from refrigeration for two nights.

The Grafton Police Department said the former Advocate Aurora Health pharmacist was arrested on suspicion of reckless endangerment, adulterating a prescription drug and criminal damage to property.

The department said in a news release Thursday that he was in jail.

Police did not identify the pharmacist, saying he has not yet been formally charged.

Advocate Aurora Health Care Chief Medical Group Officer Jeff Bahr says the pharmacist deliberately removed 57 vials of the Moderna vaccine from refrigeration overnight on Dec. 24, returned them, then left them out again on the night of Dec. 25.

By TODD RICHMOND Associated Press