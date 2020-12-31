TRACKING: Tricky cloud cover, snow for New Year’s Day

Today: Cloud cover will play a major role in our forecast today. Currently, an area of stratus clouds are sitting over the viewing area and are our saving grace from cold temperatures. We currently sit in the 20s and teens. Clouds should remain through much of the morning before breaking up or dissipating possibly in the afternoon. Highs will be in the mid 20s with a south wind at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight: Clouds will increase from the south as a system approaches. This will eventually make skies mostly cloudy but before that happens, and if we shake the clouds today, lows may dip to around 10 degrees. Winds will be southeasterly at 5 to 10 mph. If traveling for the ball drop, roads should not be bad but temps will be fairly chilly.

New Year’s Day: Snow will spread into our southeastern counties in the late morning and continue through much of the afternoon. The snow will generally be light but a wet snow with temperatures in the upper 20s to low 30s. Roads will become slick for the evening commute. Snow will move out in the evening hours. Little to no accumulation is expected in the north and west. From roughly Gutenberg to Tama, and to about highway 30, expect less than an inch with 1-3” possible along and south of I-80. Some freezing rain may mix with the snow in the far south with minor ice accumulations. Skies will otherwise be mostly cloudy with a breezy north wind at 10 to 20 mph. Lows will dip to the low double digits with clouds possibly decreasing.

Weekend: Cloud cover remains a difficult forecast heading into the weekend, which will have an impact on expected temperatures. For Saturday, I am thinking more clouds than sunshine with highs in the low to mid 20s, otherwise it could be warmer. Lows should dip to the single digits with partly clouds overnight. We will see partly cloudy skies on Sunday with highs in the mid to upper 20s. Lows in the teens heading into Monday morning with more clouds.

Next Week: Clouds decrease on Monday and will kick off more of a mild stretch with highs near the mid 30s. Lows will be in the teens. We should see more clouds Tuesday but highs remain in the mid 30s., lows in the 20s. There will be an uncertain, low-end chance for rain and snow at times from Wednesday through Friday as temperatures remain in the mid 30s for highs, lows in the 20s. Confidence remains fairly low for this chance of precipitation.