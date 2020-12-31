TRACKING: Light snow…south

Tonight: The sky remains cloudy as temperatures drop into the low teens. The wind is light.

New Year’s Day: We are going to be on the northern edge of a storm system tracking across Missouri an Illinois. Light snow is expected to spread north toward Iowa City by late morning and last a few hours before moving away by evening. A WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY is in effect for Cedar, Johnson, Keokuk, and Washington Counties in the KWWL viewing area. Theses counties will get 1-3” of snow. This will make the roads slick in the afternoon and evening. A few snow showers are possible from Cedar Rapids to Dubuque. Any snow accumulation there will be less than 1”. Flurries, if anything, is expected north and west of the CR to DBQ line. High temperatures are in the upper 20s and low 30s with the wind from the northeast at 10-15 mph.

Friday Night: The storm moves away leaving a partly to mostly cloudy sky. Temperatures drop into the single digits and teens. The wind is light.

Saturday/Sunday: A mix of sun and clouds both days with highs in the 20s. The wind is light for both days as well.