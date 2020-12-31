Skip to Content

Polish city funds LGBT shelter despite government hostility

5:02 am National news from the Associated Press

WARSAW, Poland (AP) — Authorities in the Polish city of Krakow have become the first to include financial support for an LGBT shelter in a country where the community has faced hostility from the government. The shelter offers temporary accommodation and psychological counseling for up to 12 homeless LGBT people. It has been run by a charitable foundation since 2016, but has struggled financially. The city is giving some $50,000 to the shelter over the next two years. Poland’s right-wing government is using rhetoric that is hostile to those who identify as other than heterosexual, and some local communities have declared themselves “free of LGBT ideology.”  

Associated Press

